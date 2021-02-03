1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Bellflower area

An investigation is underway after one man was fatally shot and another was wounded in the Bellflower area early Wednesday morning.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was headed down Pioneer Boulevard in the Norwalk area, near Bellflower, when he was flagged down by people in a white car around 12:20 a.m., the department said in a news release.

When he made contact with the occupants, he found that they were two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities didn’t identify the man who died nor the person who was injured.

It’s unclear who shot the two men or where exactly the shooting happened, but the department said homicide detectives were conducting an investigation in the 15300 block of Woodruff Place in Bellflower, not far from where the pair was found.

The department didn’t provide a description of any suspects in the case and no further details were immediately available.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.