1 killed, 1 wounded when drive-by shooter opens fire in downtown L.A.

Police are searching for a gunman in a van who opened fire in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night, killing one person and leaving another wounded in the hospital.

An assault with a deadly weapon call was made shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Bunker Hill Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Gonzalez said.

Arriving officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said.

The men had apparently been standing on the sidewalk when someone in a gray van pulled up and opened fire.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said. The second man was said to be in stable condition.

The sister of the surviving victim said the deceased man was being targeted and her brother tried to protect him.

The sister said she and her brother were returning from a nearby protest when the incident occurred, but that they did not know the other man or why he was in the area.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was related to the protest.

The gray van fled the scene in an unknown direction following the shooting. No description of the gunman was immediately available.

Investigators do not know the motive for the shooting, or if it was gang related.