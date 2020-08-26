1 killed, 1 wounded when gunman opens fire in front of Beverly Crest home

One person was killed and another was wounded when gunfire erupted at a home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the two gunshot victims when they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive about 2:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. The second victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The victims have not been identified.

Investigators believe the men were standing in front of a home when an altercation occurred with a third man.

That person eventually pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at the victims, the spokesperson said.

Authorities have not said if they are searching for the shooter or if he was already in custody.

A cousin of the man killed in the shooting said the house was being rented out for a party and the victim did not live there.

Police have not confirmed whether a party was going on at the time of the shooting.