A person died and two others were hospitalized after a car lost control and slammed into a home in South Pasadena.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 300 block of Orange Grove Avenue near Columbia Street shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The car contained three occupants; one passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver and the other passenger were hospitalized in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was driving nearly 100 miles per hour when he lost control of his car, causing him to crash into several small trees, signposts and bushes and eventually through the home’s garage door.

A sign in front of the home that sustained damage in the crash read “Drive like your kids live here.” (KTLA)

The homeowner called authorities after hearing the vehicle smash into his garage, police said. Neither he nor his family were injured.

Video footage from the scene shows the destroyed vehicle pinned beneath another car that was parked in the garage.

Drugs and alcohol are thought to be a factor in the crash, authorities said. The victims have only been identified as three men.

If the two men in the hospital survive, they will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Residents told KTLA 5’s Carlos Herrera that while the neighborhood is mostly quiet, drivers frequently speed through the area.

The street connects Old Town to the 110 Freeway, so there is an increased volume of DUI crashes, police said.

