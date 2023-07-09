Authorities are launching an investigation into what led up to a deadly shooting in Beverly Grove early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Orlando Avenue around 3:50 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When units arrived on scene, they found one man dead, and two others injured. The two injured men were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The shooter has not been identified and remains on the loose. No suspect description has been released.

It is unknown if the shooting was gang related, police said.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.