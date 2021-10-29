1 killed, 2 injured after car crashes on Corona freeway and lands on surface street

One person died and two others were severely injured on Friday afternoon when a car crashed on a freeway in Corona, went off the embankment and landed on a surface street, officials reported.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the eastbound 91 Freeway and the connector of the northbound 15 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The car appeared to veer off the freeway embankment, rolled multiple times and hit a light pole before coming to rest on Cresta Road.

At about 4:43 p.m., the CHP shut down Cresta Road just south of Parkridge Avenue.

As of 6:15 p.m., the roadway was still closed to traffic.

Video from Sky5 showed a black vehicle with major damage on the roadway.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others people were taken to a local hospital in serious conditions.

No other information was released.