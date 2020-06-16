Live Now
1 killed, 2 injured after Perris hit-and-run crash that resulted in horse being euthanized; driver sought

The intersection of Markham Street and Alexander Street in Perris is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

An 18-year-old was killed after a hit-and-run collision in Perris Sunday evening, officials said Monday.

California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision on Markham Street, east of Alexander Street, around 9:15 p.m. A gold Nissan Pathfinder was travelling at an unknown speed, westbound on Markham Street, when it crashed into three pedestrians and a horse, according to a CHP news release.

The collision caused fatal injuries to an 18-year-old girl from Riverside, whose name was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

A 19-year-old identified as Jennifer Romero, also of Riverside, suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The third pedestrian was a juvenile, who suffered from minor injuries.

The horse had to be euthanized at the scene due to its injuries, CHP said.

The driver fled the scene after the crash in a Nissan, likely a model from 1998 to 2002, with a missing front grille, a broken right headlight and a missing front fender flare, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CHP Accident Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000.

