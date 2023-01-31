One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in El Sereno early Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA.

Responding officers found three gunshot victims at the scene.

A man in his 50s was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a 50-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and a 44-year-old man was transported in stable condition, police detailed.

Investigators said the victims possibly knew each other and the shooting may have been between them, but their relationship is still unclear.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, but police indicated there are no outstanding suspects.

The shooting and the motive behind it remain under investigation.