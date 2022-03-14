1 killed, 2 injured in Oxnard party shooting

One person was killed and other two were wounded after gunfire broke out at a party in Oxnard over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:38 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Saviers Road, Oxnard Police Department officials said in a news release.

They arrived to find 21-year-old Adrian Sandoval unconscious with a single gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate him, but we was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then also found another shooting victim, a 19-year-old Oxnard resident who was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was described as being not life-threatening.

While police were still at the scene of the shooting, they got reports of a third gunshot victim who had left the location and was down the street requesting help.

The gunshot victim, a 24-year-old Ventura resident, was also taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators found out that the shooting happened inside an abandoned business, where about 100 people were gathered for a party, police said.

It is unclear who opened fire. Police didn’t release any information on a suspect description.

The city of Oxnard is offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone who was at the party and may have heard or seen anything is asked to contact Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645.

Those who have video or photos that could help with the investigation are asked to upload them online. People can choose to submit the media anonymously.