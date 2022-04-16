An investigation is underway after a shooting in Palmdale left one person dead and two others injured early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place around 12:15 a.m. at a home on the 38500 block of Frontier Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Palmdale station responded to the home for a report of shots fired at a large party.

When first responders arrived on scene they found a man in his 20s lying unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, LASD officials said.

Deputies also located an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old who were injured in the shooting. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment and their current condition is unclear.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating what led up to the shooting, but currently no suspect description is available and the murder weapon has not been located.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.