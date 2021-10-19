1 dead, 2 injured in violent crash that left car wrapped around pole in Gardena

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A violent overnight crash left one person dead and two others injured in Gardena Tuesday morning.

The solo-vehicle collision occurred around midnight near the intersection of Normandie Avenue and West Redondo Beach Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle was left wrapped around a pole in front of a nearby Starbucks.

Three males were in the car at the time of the crash, Gardena Police Department Lt. Hyde said at the scene.

Two of the crash victims were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. The third was pronounced dead at the scene, Hyde said.

No further details about the victims were immediately available.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash but a witness at the scene said he thinks the car was traveling at 80 or 90 mph before the driver lost control and hit the pole.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News