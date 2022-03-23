Police are investigating after three men were shot and one of them died in a Wednesday afternoon attack in a Pomona alley, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The shooting took place at about 1 p.m. in the south alley connected to the 400 block of East Olive Street, police said in a press release.

The man who was killed, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The two men who were wounded were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, police said.

The man in critical condition is from Pomona, and the man who is in stable condition is from El Monte, police said.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-620-2085. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).