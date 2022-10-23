Paramedics attend to a man shot at a meat market in South Central Los Angeles on Oct. 23, 2022 (ANG News)

One man is dead and two others were hospitalized after a bloody shooting at a meat market in South Central Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street near a meat market.

Three people were shot outside of the business, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

When paramedics arrived on scene, they found two men in the road and a third man, possibly an employee of the market, inside the business.

One of the men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive when he was transported to the hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead upon his arrival to the hospital, LAPD said.

His identity has not been released.

The other two men were transported and are currently listed in stable condition.

Police say there are three suspects wanted for their roles in the shooting. A description was not made available Sunday morning.

The shooting is under investigation by the LAPD; it’s unclear at this time if the crime was gang-motivated.