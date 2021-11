A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving night in Whittier, police reported.

Officers responded to a call of gunfire around 11:30 p.m. in the 12600 block of Camilla Street, the Whittier Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were also shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are on scene and the investigation is continuing.

No other information was released.