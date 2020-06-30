1 killed, 2 wounded when gunman opens fire at Long Beach vigil for man fatally shot a day earlier

One woman was killed and two others were wounded in Long Beach Monday night when someone opened fire at a vigil held for a man who had been fatally shot a day earlier.

Police received a call about 9 p.m. reporting the shooting near the intersection of Orange Avenue and East South Street, a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Officers arriving at the scene found three women suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the women died after being transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the spokesperson said.

A second woman, who had been shot in the upper body, was hospitalized in critical condition.

The third victim was said to be in stable condition after being shot in the lower body.

All three women were attending a vigil for a man who was shot and killed at the same location Sunday night.

There was a large crowd present at the time of Monday night’s shooting, according to police.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and searching for surveillance video that could help them identify the shooter, or shooters.

No suspect descriptions were available and it was unclear if the same gunman may have been involved in both shootings.

No known motive for either of the shootings has been released.