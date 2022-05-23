Emergency crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after four people fell 300 to 400 feet over a cliff Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Paseo Del Mar and Avon Road, Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Kelsey said.

Video showed multiple Fire Department vehicles and a helicopter responding to the incident.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, Kelsey said.

Two victims were hoisted back to the top of the cliff, where one was airlifted to a trauma center and the other was taken by ambulance.

Both were said to be in critical condition.

A fourth person pulled themselves up, according to Kelsey.

It was unclear how the four people ended up falling over the cliff but there did not appear to be any fences in the area.

None of the victims have been identified.