One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Paramount Monday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities did not release any further details about what might have led up to the shooting.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large law enforcement presence after the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.