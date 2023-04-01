One person was killed and three others were critically injured after a shooting broke out in a West Hills shopping center on April 1, 2023. (RMG)

One person was killed and three others were critically injured after a shooting broke out in a busy West Hills shopping center on Saturday afternoon.

The person killed is a 45-year-old man. The three other victims are a 35-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, all in serious or critical condition, said the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Fallbrook Avenue and Bowen Street around 3:45 p.m.

Citizen video showed a large police and emergency responder presence in the parking lot as other shoppers looked on at the scene. Businesses being cordoned off near the scene included a Trader Joe’s, a Chili’s restaurant and a Bob’s Discount Furniture store.

When officers arrived, all victims were found with gunshot wounds, police said. It’s unclear what initially prompted the shooting.

After a short search, the shooter was taken into custody, police said. Their identity has not been released.

The shopping plaza remains closed off as authorities investigate the scene.

Details remain limited and this developing story will be updated.