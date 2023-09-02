One person is dead and four others were seriously injured after a crash in Westwood on September 2, 2023. (Citizen)

One person was killed and four others were seriously injured after a violent crash in Westwood on Saturday night.

Los Angeles police received reports of a major collision on the 1500 block of S. Sepulveda Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Arriving officers found two vehicles at the scene with five people involved. Two victims were trapped inside the wrecked vehicles — one in each car — and required extrication.

Those two victims were transported to a regional trauma center in grave condition. A third victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Citizen images from the scene show a white sedan and a red sedan both completely wrecked from the collision. The impact pushed the red sedan into a grassy area off the main road while the white sedan appeared to have spun out.

Debris from the crash was scattered across the roadway as a large presence of law enforcement and fire crews surrounded the crash site.

Two good Samaritans who attempted to help free the trapped victims sustained minor injuries before authorities arrived. They declined treatment or transport for those injuries.

The cause of the deadly crash remains unknown as authorities investigate the scene.

All northbound and southbound lanes on Sepulveda Boulevard will remain closed until LAPD operations are complete. Drivers in the area should plan an alternate route of travel to avoid heavy traffic delays.