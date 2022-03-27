One person was killed and four other people were transported to the hospital following a head-on crash near Palmdale Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the intersection of 50th Street East and Avenue N, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two cars collided head-on in the crash, California Highway Patrol said. CHP has not released descriptions of the vehicles involved.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived. Five others were transported to the hospital for treatment of various injuries.

The conditions of those people transported is unclear at this time.

A hard closure of the roadway was put in place and investigators remained on scene for several hours following the crash.

The crash is under investigation by CHP.

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that the crash occurred near 50th Street West. The crash was near 50th Street East.