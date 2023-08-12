One person was killed and five others were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Ventura County Friday night.

California Highway Patrol responded to a collision on SR-1, just south of Las Posas Road around 4:35 p.m.

The driver killed was only identified as a person driving a white 2022 BMW.

The other victims included:

– A 34-year-old man and 33-year-old man in a 2012 Ford truck

– A 30-year-old man, 28-year-old woman, and 23-year-old woman in a 2019 Honda

All victims, besides the person killed, were confirmed as Oxnard residents, officers said.

At the time, the Ford truck was traveling northbound while two other vehicles — the BMW and the Honda — were traveling southbound.

For unknown reasons, the BMW crossed over solid double yellow lines into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into the truck.

The impact pushed the truck over into the southbound lanes, causing the oncoming Honda to slam into the truck.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the BMW driver was pronounced dead, authorities said.

One victim in the truck suffered lacerations while two passengers in the Honda suffered seatbelt abrasions.

It’s unknown what initially caused the BMW driver to swerve into the opposite lanes. Authorities are investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the deadly crash.