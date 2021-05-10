1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at Mother’s Day party in Hollywood

An investigation is underway into a shooting that left one person dead and five others wounded, including three in critical condition, at a Mother’s Day party in Hollywood Sunday night.

The incident occurred about 10:15 p.m. as officers responding to an unrelated call heard gunshots in the 6200 block of Afton Place, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Bixler said.

The officers arrived at the shooting scene to find multiple gunshot victims, including one who appeared to be deceased.

That victim was rendered aid but was pronounced dead at the scene, Bixler said.

The deceased person has not been identified.

Five others were injured in the shooting and taken to area hospitals. Three of the victims were listed in critical condition, Bixler said.

Investigators believe two people walked up to the party taking place on Afton Place near Gower Street and opened fire.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and it is not clear if the shooters spoke to anyone before opening fire.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Investigators are asking the public for help with any information on the case.

“There was a lot of people so we know somebody saw something,” Bixler said.

Police are also searching for any surveillance video that may have recorded the incident.