One person was killed and seven others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to a reported three-vehicle crash with entrapment near Las Virgenes and Lost Hills Roads around 5:54 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

When crews arrived, one person was found dead at the scene. Seven other victims were transported to the hospital in various conditions.

At least two people were confirmed to be in critical condition, authorities said.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what caused the deadly collision. No identities have been released.

