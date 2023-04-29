One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a crash in Santa Monica on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a crash in Santa Monica on Saturday.

The deadly collision happened on Pacific Coast Highway around 3:10 p.m., according to Santa Monica police.

The two-vehicle crash left one person dead. Six adults and two small children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Their ages and identities have not been released.

One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a crash in Santa Monica on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a crash in Santa Monica on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a crash in Santa Monica on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a crash in Santa Monica on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a crash in Santa Monica on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a crash in Santa Monica on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

One person was killed and nine others were hospitalized after a crash in Santa Monica on April 29, 2023. (Citizen)

Police said an SUV was heading northbound on PCH when it attempted to make a left turn into Santa Monica Beach Lot 4 North. A sedan traveling southbound T-boned the SUV, crashing into the SUV’s passenger rear side.

The SUV was carrying eight passengers inside and the sedan had two passengers, authorities said.

The collision’s impact left one passenger in the SUV with a major leg injury. They later died at the hospital, officials confirmed. All passengers from both vehicles were transported to UCLA Westwood.

Citizen video from the scene shows major traffic in the area as roads were shut down near the crash site.

The events leading up to the deadly collision remain under investigation. Police said it’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.