One person was killed after a car crashed into a La Crescenta home Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred about 2:05 p.m. along the 2400 block of Janet Lee Drive, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Brandt.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the scene to find a male driver had driven through a yard and crashed into a home.

It is unclear if someone in the car or in the home had died, but no other injuries were reported, authorities said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the car ended up between homes.