1 dead after SUV crashes into tree, catches fire alongside 210 freeway in Azusa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person was killed early Friday when a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire on a freeway embankment in Azusa, officials said.

The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. on the Azusa Avenue on-ramp on the eastbound 210 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The southbound Azusa Avenue on-ramp was shut down following the fatal crash, but was reopened before 6 a.m.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

No other information was immediately provided.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter