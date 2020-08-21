1 dead after SUV crashes into tree, catches fire alongside 210 freeway in Azusa

One person was killed early Friday when a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire on a freeway embankment in Azusa, officials said.

The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. on the Azusa Avenue on-ramp on the eastbound 210 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The southbound Azusa Avenue on-ramp was shut down following the fatal crash, but was reopened before 6 a.m.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

No other information was immediately provided.