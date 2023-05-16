One person was killed after a Metrolink train crashed into a vehicle in Sun Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the 12900 block of Raymer Avenue near Coldwater Canyon around 3:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When authorities arrived, one person was trapped inside a severely damaged vehicle, officials said.

Sky5 images show multiple fire engines responding to the scene where a mangled vehicle is seen in the middle of the railroad tracks.

One person was killed after a Metrolink train crashed into a vehicle in Sun Valley on May 16, 2023. (KTLA)

When fire crews arrived, they attempted to rescue the trapped person but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metrolink train involved was seen about a quarter of a mile down the tracks from where the car is located.

The train appears generally undamaged and no injuries were reported for anyone inside.

It’s unclear what caused the deadly collision. The victim’s identity has not been released.

LAFD along with LAPD units responded to the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.