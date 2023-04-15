One person was killed after a suspect opened fire on a Vermont Square street on April 15, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

One person was killed after a suspect opened fire on a street in South Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

During a dispute in Vermont Square around 4 p.m., the suspect, only identified as a male, “produced a handgun and proceeded to murder the other,” said Los Angeles police.

The suspect then attempted to carjack several vehicles near Normandie Avenue and 49th Street, authorities said.

He continued walking southbound on Normandie Avenue where he shot at an innocent bystander. The bystander was not hit, police said.

Patrol officers later spotted the suspect near Normandie Avenue and 51st Street still brandishing a handgun.

Police were able to “deescalate the suspect and gain compliance, taking him into custody without incident.”

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting. Neither the suspect’s nor the victim’s identities have been released.

“Our condolences to the family and friends of the murder victim, who was killed in this senseless act of violence,” said LAPD.