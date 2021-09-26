1 killed after SUV veers off 405 Freeway, crashes into pole near Sepulveda Pass

A man was killed early Sunday morning when the SUV he was driving veered off the northbound 405 Freeway and crashed into a pole, police said.

The crash occurred north of Mulholland Drive just after 2:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was traveling northbound in a Nissan Rogue on an unknown lane of the 405 Freeway when he, for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway and onto an upward sloping “mountainous embankment,” the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The SUV then ultimately crashed into a freeway pole, sustaining major front-end damage from the collision, CHP said.

First responders, along with a search and rescue team, arrived at the scene and attempted to remove the man from the SUV, CHP said. No passengers were in the vehicle.

The man, whom police did not identify, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A SigAlert was issued for the right two lanes on the northbound 405 Freeway, north of Mulholland Drive, at about 3:15 a.m., and was canceled around 7:10 a.m. as lanes were reopened.

CHP said it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses or anyone with further information are encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Officer A. Pacheco, at the California Highway Patrol, West Valley Area at 818-888-0980.