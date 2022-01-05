1 killed after vehicle crashes into FedEx truck in Cerritos

A driver who apparently rear-ended a FedEx truck while speeding in Cerritos died Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred about 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Street and Bloomfield Avenue, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

Responding firefighters found six vehicles were involved in a major crash, and preliminary information indicated one vehicle had driven into a large FedEx truck.

One person was trapped in a vehicle. One person was transported to a trauma center and one person suffered minor injuries, fire officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials later indicated the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the truck died at the scene.

Witnesses told KTLA the vehicles were stopped at a red light when a car crashed into them, sending debris everywhere.

“I saw a car barreling in at about 90 miles an hour,” one witness told KTLA. “Everybody was stopped at the red light. I didn’t know what was going on. It hit the FedEx truck, hit the gray truck and I started running because there was debris everywhere.”

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several vehicles in and around the intersection, with debris strewn about.

Three vehicles, including the FedEx truck, were left with extensive damage.

No further details about the crash have been released.

"Barreling in at about 90 miles an hour…" Witnesses describe what happened as a car slammed into FedEx truck and multiple other cars that were stopped at a stop light at Bloomfield and South Street in Cerritos this morning. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/MYCNyIIcxD — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) January 5, 2022