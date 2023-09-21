A driver in Sylmar struck two pedestrians Thursday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring another in what authorities are calling a tragic accident.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene in the 13900 block of Astoria Street, near Foothill Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. and requested a canopy for the fatality.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported one person to the hospital in unknown condition.

Aerial footage taken by Sky5 showed the canopy in the middle of the street, with a wheelchair, which appeared to have sustained some damage, lying nearby.

A wheelchair seen in the road in Sylmar after a driver struck two pedestrians on Sept. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

LAPD on the scene of an accident in Sylmar after a driver struck two pedestrians, one of whom was possibly in a wheelchair on Sept. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

LAPD on the scene of an accident in Sylmar after a driver struck two pedestrians, one of whom was possibly in a wheelchair on Sept. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities confirmed to KTLA that the incident was not a hit-and-run but have not released any information about the driver of the vehicle. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.