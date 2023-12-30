A suspect remains on the run after a man was shot to death at a Metro platform in South Los Angeles Saturday.

Los Angeles police responded to reports of a shooting at Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.

The victim, identified only as a man between 35-45 years old, was walking with another person toward the Hyde Park station.

Suddenly, a male suspect took out a handgun and fired at the victim, police said. The suspect fled the scene before LAPD arrived.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound on his back. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A man was fatally shot at the Hyde Park K-Line Metro Station in South L.A. on Dec. 30, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspect is described as a man between 25-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. He also has a limp.

K-Line train service between Fairview Heights and Leimert Park stations is currently closed due to police activity.

Riders are asked to use Metro Bus Line 40 on Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue or Metro Bus Line 210 as an alternative.

The Hyde Park station is closed off as police investigate the deadly incident.

This story will be updated.