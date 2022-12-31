Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Long Beach on Saturday night.

The victim has not been identified by Long Beach Police.

Authorities say the victim was crossing the road near Pacific Avenue and 27th Street when they were fatally struck by a vehicle around 6:44 p.m.

The suspect did not stop and continued driving away from the scene, police said. The victim was not using a crosswalk at the time.

Police say the victim was then struck by two additional vehicles before officers arrived. Those drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Pacific Avenue is closed to traffic as police investigate the deadly incident.