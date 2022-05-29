One person was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on the 210 Freeway in Arcadia.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semitruck, the California Highway Patrol said.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a black sedan that had flipped onto its roof.

The crash led to a shutdown of all lanes around 4 a.m. By 5:15 a.m., the far left lane was reopened and traffic was moving slowly through the crash site.

The crash is under investigation by CHP.