Sky5 images show authorities near a Compton residence where one person was fatally shot on Feb. 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities are search for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Compton on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue around 12:56 p.m., authorities said. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Details were limited. Sky5 aerial footage showed numerous shell casing markers on the asphalt.

No arrests were made and no suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.