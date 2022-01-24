1 killed in crash along 118 Freeway in Mission Hills

One person died following a crash along the 118 Freeway in Mission Hills Monday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway, just east of the 405 Freeway.

A panel truck and a work truck towing a trailer were involved and one person had to be extracted from the work truck, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

One person died and two men were believed to be in “at least serious condition,” LAFD officials said.

The right three lanes of the 118 are closed, and so is the left lane of the transition to the southbound 405, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up for miles in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed, and motorists are advised to avoid the crash.

The box truck sustained major front-end damage in the crash, the video showed.

No further details about the crash have been released.