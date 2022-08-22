A passenger in a Camaro was killed in a crash involving an Amazon delivery truck in Cypress Sunday night, police said.

The crash was reported about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Cypress Police Department.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but the driver of the Camaro and the Amazon truck were both transported to a hospital with significant injuries. A passenger in the Camaro was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police are reviewing cameras at the intersection.

Bystanders told OnScene.TV that the driver of the Camaro ran a red light at the intersection while speeding and struck the Amazon truck. That has not been confirmed by police, however.

No other details have been released.