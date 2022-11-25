Authorities are investigating after a violent crash left one person dead in Whittier on Friday afternoon.

The deadly collision happened near 2050 S Workman Mill Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Images from Sky5 show the two vehicles involved completely destroyed after the crash. The impact left a ton of mangled auto parts and debris spread along the roadway, blocking traffic.

Fatal Whittier crash leaves one person dead on Nov., 25, 2022. (KTLA)

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what caused the deadly crash. The case remains under investigation.

Workman Mill Road has been shut down between Pellissier Place and the 60 Freeway as crews work to clear the debris.