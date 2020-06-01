1 killed in downtown L.A. shooting

The intersection of Olive and 9th streets in downtown Los Angeles, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Police sought two men Sunday night in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

The shooting was first reported at 7:35 p.m. at Olive and 9th streets, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, he said. No description was available.

The attackers were initially described as two Latino men, both about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. They carried a silver suitcase and were last seen heading north on Olive Street.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.