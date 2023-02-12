A police officer closes off an L.A. street with crime scene tape following a deadly shooting on Feb. 12,m2023. (OC Hawk)

One person was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Lucas Street and Ingraham Avenue.

Los Angeles police officers arrived to the scene to find one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department also responded, but the unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene shows that streets were closed off in the immediate area where the shooting victim was found and a homicide tent was set up to cover the crime scene.

At this time, investigators have not released any information about the shooting suspect or the shooting victim’s identity.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.