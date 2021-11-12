Investigation underway into deputy shooting in East L.A.; 1 person wounded by gunfire, 1 found dead

An investigation is underway into a shooting involving Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in the East Los Angeles area Friday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. near a gas station in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed most of the law enforcement activity taking place at the gas station.

The Sheriff’s Department described a male adult and a female adult as suspects in the incident.

There was no word on what they were suspected of doing.

There were also no immediate details on what prompted the shooting but one of the suspects was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital.

The second suspect died at the scene but the cause of death was unknown, according to the news release.

A deputy also suffered facial injuries at some point during the incident and was transported to a local hospital, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.