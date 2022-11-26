An injured dog was also transported to animal services after a fatal Irvine crash on Nov. 26, 2022. (Irvine Police)

One person has died, another remains hospitalized and a dog was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Irvine on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities received reports of the fatal crash around 3:17 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The crash happened when a vehicle collided with a tree near Barranca Parkway and the 133 Freeway, authorities said.

When crews arrived, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported to a local trauma center.

An injured dog was also transported to animal services with a leg injury.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The victim’s identities have not been released at this time.

“Our condolences are with all affected,” officials said.