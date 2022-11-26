One person has died, another remains hospitalized and a dog was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Irvine on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities received reports of the fatal crash around 3:17 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The crash happened when a vehicle collided with a tree near Barranca Parkway and the 133 Freeway, authorities said.
When crews arrived, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported to a local trauma center.
An injured dog was also transported to animal services with a leg injury.
The cause of the crash is not yet known. The victim’s identities have not been released at this time.
“Our condolences are with all affected,” officials said.