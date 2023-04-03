One person was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run crash in West Hollywood early Monday, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. on the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard near Roxbury Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, who is handling the investigation.

The driver was heading west on Sunset when he or she lost control, struck a lamp post and a tree and the vehicle burst into flames.

One person trapped inside the vehicle died at the scene, while two others were able to escape.

They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The driver also was able to get out of the vehicle, but fled the scene, police said.

Video from the scene showed L.A. County firefighters extinguishing the fire while a man helped a woman on the ground near the flames.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed may have been a factor.

Hours after the crash, police put a tent up around the remnants of burned out vehicle, video from the scene showed.

A portion of the Sunset Strip is closed in the area for the investigation.