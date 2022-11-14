One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Aerial video from the scene showed a motorcycle next a pickup truck at the intersection, while a badly burned vehicle was a little up the road.

It is unclear what led to the fatal crash.

All lanes of PCH are closed and Kanan Dume Road, while the southbound side of the street is closed at Cornell Road, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

No further details about the crash have been released.