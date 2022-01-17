1 killed in fiery pileup on 105 Freeway in Paramount

One person was killed in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on the 105 Freeway in Paramount on Monday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near Garfield Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log. Up to seven vehicles may have been involved in the pileup, among them a big rig.

The log indicated that one person was trapped in a burning vehicle — believed to be a Toyota Prius — that ended up in the carpool lane.

CHP Officer Patrick Kimball later confirmed that the incident was fatal. Authorities have not identified the deceased individual.

It’s unclear whether it was raining at the time of the crash in Paramount, as showers hit parts of Los Angeles County in the early morning hours. Video from the scene showed the 105 Freeway was slick with precipitation while CHP investigated the cause of the pileup.

The eastbound 105 was shut down for hours after the crash, CHP reported. All lanes reopened by 9:30 a.m. after a SigAlert was canceled.