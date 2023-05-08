A suspected wrong-way driver was killed in a fiery crash on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood early Monday, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near the Santa Monica Boulevard exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Roberto Gomez told KTLA that a red Prius was going down the fast lane around 80 mph in the wrong direction when it sideswiped a sedan and later crashed into a pickup truck, causing both cars to go up in flames.

At least one patient was reported trapped and had to be rescued.

A firefighter works to put out flames after a wrong-way crash on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood on May 8, 2023. (TNLA)

A burned out vehicle remains on the 101 Freeway following a fatal wrong-way crash on May 9, 2023. (TNLA)

Traffic was backed up for miles after the fiery crash on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

The CHP investigates a fatal wrong-way crash on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspected wrong-way driver was declared dead at the scene, Gomez said. One person was taken to a hospital, and two others suffered minor, non life-threatening injuries.

At one point another driver reported that the tire of the suspect’s vehicle flew off and hit his vehicle on the northbound side.

A SIG Alert was issued in the area and traffic was backed up for miles as a result, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Around 6 a.m., traffic was being diverted to the No. 1 lane of the freeway.

No further information about the victims or the suspected wrong-way driver have been released.