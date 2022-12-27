One killed after semi-truck crash in Vernon on Dec. 27, 2022. (KTLA)

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a semi-truck crash in Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Los Angeles County Fire. Their identity has not been released.

Three other people, including two children, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash on South Bonnie Beach Place and Bandini Boulevard in Vernon around 3:39 p.m.

Sky5 images show a sedan crushed beneath a large semi-truck in the middle of an intersection.

The sedan’s roof and windshield appeared completely crushed after the collision.

Firefighters were seen working to extricate all passengers from inside the crushed vehicle.

Details are limited and the cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation.