A shooting at a cannabis dispensary in Tarzana left one man dead, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:30 p.m. on the 18000 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to Officer Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, the victim, a man in his mid-30s, was inside the business suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No arrests have been made, and police say they’re looking for two men who they believe were involved.