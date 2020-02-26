1 killed in shooting outside Cudahy school

Authorities respond to a deadly shooting outside a school in Cudahy on Feb. 25, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

A man was shot dead near a school in Cudahy Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported at about 2:50 p.m. on the 4700 block of Clara Street, outside the baseball diamond at the Elizabeth Learning Center, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials and footage of the scene.

The victim died at the scene. Aerial video showed his body lying on the sidewalk outside the field.

There was no information available about the shooter, who apparently fled, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Homicide investigators were responding to investigate.

Elizabeth Learning Center is a public pre-K through 12th grade school with about 1,795 students, according to its website.

The scene remained active Tuesday afternoon, and no further details were available.