Emergency crews found one person dead after a small plane crashed near the Corona Municipal Airport on Saturday.

The crash occurred around noon near the intersection of Auburndale and West Rincon streets, the Corona Fire Department tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

The aircraft was described only as a single-engine plane. Video from news video service OnSceneTV shows the plane collided with a tree.

A small plane is seen after crashing in Corona on Dec. 16, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

No information about the victim was immediately released.

The crash sparked a small vegetation fire that was extinguished, the Fire Department stated.

Auburndale between Rincon and Palos Verde Drive was closed for the crash investigation and debris removal, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were handling the investigation, officials said.